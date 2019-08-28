Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randall Heinrich. View Sign Service Information Deegan Ripon Funeral Chapel 111 Palm Ave Ripon , CA 95366 (209)-599-3413 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Deegan Memorial Chapel Ripon , CA View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Cross Point Community Church Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Randall Levi Heinrich

August 4, 1958 - August 25, 2019

Randall Levi Heinrich, 61 passed away unexpectedly into the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on the evening of Sunday, August 25, 2019. Randy was born on August 4, 1958 in Modesto, California and was a life-long Wood Colony community resident. He was a self-employed farmer who loved sharing his passion for agriculture. Randy was an active member of CrossPoint Community Church serving in children's ministry, the Park Café, and in a variety of prayer groups. Randy served as state FFA president from 1976-1977 and served on the Hart Ransom School board for 12 years. He was known as a hardworking man of strong Christian values and a beloved husband and father.



Randy is survived by his loving wife, Sheri Heinrich, to whom he was married for 27 years. He leaves behind his daughter Kristin Heinrich, son Brandon Heinrich and daughter-in-law Myra Skiles Heinrich and his daughter Melissa Heinrich. He is also survived by his father, Owen Heinrich, brother Dwaine Heinrich and wife Peggy, brother Gordon Heinrich and wife Wendee, and sister Reta Crosby and husband Greg, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Randy was also the son-in-law of Gary and Dolores Carlson of Ripon, CA.



He was preceded in death by his mother Maryellen Heinrich, grandparents Walter and Mary Heinrich and Levi and Vera Landis.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday, August 31, at Cross Point Community Church in Modesto, CA. A private burial will be held at the Wood Colony Cemetery for family only. Family and friends may visit Deegan Memorial Chapel in Ripon, CA from 4 P.M to 7 P.M on Friday August 30th.



Remembrances may be made to Dallas Theological Seminary at P.O Box 734215 Dallas, TX 75373 -7215 or Gideons International at P.O Box 4493 Modesto, CA 95352.



Family and friends will treasure the many times spent together and memories of Randy will be in our hearts as long as we live.

