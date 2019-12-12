Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Randall K Walton

July 4 1964 - Dec 3 2019

Randall Walton, age 55, passed away suddenly in his home on Dec 3rd.

Born in New Mexico, he was the son of Harold Dyke Walton and Mary Michael Mobley. He moved around a lot as a child living in Southern California and Texas. He graduated from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah with a degree in Political Science.

Afterwards, he attended Southwestern University School of Law in Los Angeles California, where he obtained his Juris Doctorate and graduated second in his class. He then proceeded to choose a career as a Bankruptcy Attorney, where he spent the last 28 years helping to improve the lives of many.

He always had a love for animals, especially horses. Some of his hobbies included reading novels, writing stories and spending time with his daughter.

He is survived by his daughter Laura Anne Dowd, son in law Shaun Dowd, grandsons Dawson Randall and Chase Matthew Dowd, sisters Shira Halevi and Julie Taylor, brother Skylar Walton, and father Harold Dyke Walton. He is preceded in death by his brother Harold Dyke Walton III and his beloved mother Mary Michael Walton.

His memorial and celebration of life will be held on December 14th at the Ceres American Legion Memorial Building located at 2609 Lawrence St in Ceres, California. All family, friends and acquaintances are welcome to come pay their respects starting at 11 am.

Randall K WaltonJuly 4 1964 - Dec 3 2019Randall Walton, age 55, passed away suddenly in his home on Dec 3rd.Born in New Mexico, he was the son of Harold Dyke Walton and Mary Michael Mobley. He moved around a lot as a child living in Southern California and Texas. He graduated from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah with a degree in Political Science.Afterwards, he attended Southwestern University School of Law in Los Angeles California, where he obtained his Juris Doctorate and graduated second in his class. He then proceeded to choose a career as a Bankruptcy Attorney, where he spent the last 28 years helping to improve the lives of many.He always had a love for animals, especially horses. Some of his hobbies included reading novels, writing stories and spending time with his daughter.He is survived by his daughter Laura Anne Dowd, son in law Shaun Dowd, grandsons Dawson Randall and Chase Matthew Dowd, sisters Shira Halevi and Julie Taylor, brother Skylar Walton, and father Harold Dyke Walton. He is preceded in death by his brother Harold Dyke Walton III and his beloved mother Mary Michael Walton.His memorial and celebration of life will be held on December 14th at the Ceres American Legion Memorial Building located at 2609 Lawrence St in Ceres, California. All family, friends and acquaintances are welcome to come pay their respects starting at 11 am. Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 12, 2019

