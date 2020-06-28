Randy Coonce

Randy Ray Coonce
Sept 4th, 1955 - June 15th, 2020
Randy Ray Coonce 64 of Ceres passed away peacefully on June 15th 2020 after a long struggle with Alzheimers.
He was born Sept 4th, 1955 to Ray & Cora Coonce in Wichita, KS. He went to school in Fontana, Ca. Soon after High School he enlisted in Army. He was stationed at Fort Ord, Ca. He moved to Stanislaus County in the Early 80's where he met the love of his life, Terri Davis.
They married in 1985 and soon began their life together. They were blessed in 1989 with their first child Ryan and three years later their daughter Brianne, whom had daddy wrapped around her little finger. Randy loved his family dearly!
In 2010 he was blessed with is first Grandchild, Nicolle. Papa's pride and joy. He later gained another grandchild, Ayden, by marriage. During his last month of life he was blessed with his 3rd grandchild, Bryan, whom sadly he did not get to meet.
Randy was an avid fisherman and would go any chance he could. He loved camping, hunting, and watching his favorite team the Raiders play football.
Throughout the years Randy worked in the paper industry including James River Co. & International Paper.
He is survived by his wife Terri Coonce of Ceres and his two children Ryan Coonce (Jessica) of Modesto, Brianne Coonce (Tommy) of Turlock, and his 3 grandchildren Nicolle, Ayden, & Bryan. He is also survived by his 4 siblings Wilbur Coonce Phelon CA, Lois Pahia (Reggie) Alta Loma CA, Glenda Coonce OK, and David Vernon (Dolores) FL.
He will be deeply missed by many relatives and friends.
When time allows a private service will be held at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, Santa Nella, CA. We would like to thank Deanna Sprinkle for helping us keep him home for another year. We would also like to thank St. Francis assisted living and Seva Hospice for caring for him during his final days.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Seva Hospice 2813 Coffee Rd. Suite c-1 or the Alzheimer's Association alz.org/donate
Published in Modesto Bee on Jun. 28, 2020.