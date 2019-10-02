Randy L. Frazier
1958-2019
Randy L Frazier, 61, entered into rest after a short battle with cancer on September 22, 2019 in
Hughson. He was born July 20, 1958 to Clinton and Wanda Frazier in Tracy, CA.
Randy leaves behind a son, Andrew John Frazier and a daughter, Tammy White both of Modesto. He also leaves behind his Mother Wanda Frazier, sisters Sandy Simons, Alice Wilson and Nancy Van Gorder, nieces Rebeca Munguia (John) and Kenna Van Gorder, and great nieces Jaylynn and Kaylynn Van Arsdell. In addition, Randy leaves behind his lifelong friend, Mark DeWane, who he considered his brother.
Randy was a Modesto resident but raised in Manteca. He served his country proudly through the United
States Navy for 10 years. Upon leaving the military, he went to work for the Tracy Defense Depot.
In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, camping, kayaking and learning about his Celtic heritage. He loved spending time with his family and friends. His quiet nature made him an instant friend to all. He will be remembered as a loving son, brother, father, uncle and friend. He will be deeply missed.
PL Fry is honored to serve the Frazier family. He will be laid to rest at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, 32053 McCabe Rd, Santa Nella, Ca at lpm on Friday October 4th. For condolences to the family, please visit www.plfryandson.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 2, 2019