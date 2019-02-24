Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randy Larson. View Sign

Randy J. Larson

Sept 22, 1952 - Feb 13, 2019

Randy J. Larson passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 in Modesto, CA. He was 66 years old.

Randy was born in Turlock, CA on September 22, 1952 to Charles and Marie Larson. Raised in Turlock, he attended Sacred Heart School, Turlock High School and Modesto Junior College. Randy loved Turlock and didn't see a lot of reasons to go anywhere else.

On May 3, 1980, he married the love of his life, Missy Mary Elizabeth Soiseth Larson.

A welder for most of his life, Randy spent much of his time working on the family farm. He loved his work and loved his cows and was very good at both. Randy remembered everything and could fix anything. His hard work and dedication will be dearly missed.

Randy was preceded in death by his grandparents and his brother, Chris Larson. He is survived by his darling wife, Missy; his sons Christopher (Faith) and Matthew (Leah); his father, Charles Larson and mother, Marie Babbitt; brothers Myron (Judi), Dan (Marilyn) and Marc (Dianne); several in-laws and many nieces and nephews. He was the best grandpa to eight beautiful grandkids: Haley, Raegan, Ryder, Mattie, Abigail, Lukas, Kairi and Gracie.

Friends and family are invited to join the Larson family for a Memorial service at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2018 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock.

www.cvobituaries.com





Randy J. LarsonSept 22, 1952 - Feb 13, 2019Randy J. Larson passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 in Modesto, CA. He was 66 years old.Randy was born in Turlock, CA on September 22, 1952 to Charles and Marie Larson. Raised in Turlock, he attended Sacred Heart School, Turlock High School and Modesto Junior College. Randy loved Turlock and didn't see a lot of reasons to go anywhere else.On May 3, 1980, he married the love of his life, Missy Mary Elizabeth Soiseth Larson.A welder for most of his life, Randy spent much of his time working on the family farm. He loved his work and loved his cows and was very good at both. Randy remembered everything and could fix anything. His hard work and dedication will be dearly missed.Randy was preceded in death by his grandparents and his brother, Chris Larson. He is survived by his darling wife, Missy; his sons Christopher (Faith) and Matthew (Leah); his father, Charles Larson and mother, Marie Babbitt; brothers Myron (Judi), Dan (Marilyn) and Marc (Dianne); several in-laws and many nieces and nephews. He was the best grandpa to eight beautiful grandkids: Haley, Raegan, Ryder, Mattie, Abigail, Lukas, Kairi and Gracie.Friends and family are invited to join the Larson family for a Memorial service at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 1, 2018 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. Funeral Home Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home

575 N Soderquist Rd

Turlock , CA 95380

(209) 632-1018 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close