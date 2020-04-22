Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randy Prater. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Randy E. Prater

Apr 2, 1971- Apr 17, 2020

Randy Prater 49, passed away Friday night at his home in Modesto, California. Randy was born on April 2, 1971 to John and Carol Prater in Turlock, California, the youngest of three children.

Randy grew up in Hilmar, California, a small town where you know everyone. He graduated from Hilmar High School in 1989 and was planning on going to the Marines, until he broke his finger playing baseball. Growing up he would help his father build cabinets and that ended up being his dream job. It wasn't a job to Randy though, he looked forward to going to work. He had his own business, Prater's Cabinets. He did amazing work and built quite a clientele. He was my "Handy Randy", most of the furniture in our house was made by him and of course all the cabinets.

Randy had many friends, we would often run into someone that he knew when we were out of town. He would do anything for his friends and family. He has such a big heart! He was a hard working, honest, funny, and caring person. He would often help the homeless, giving them money to get something to eat. You did your good deed for the day love!

Randy is survived by his parents, John and Carol Prater, his wife Debby Prater and four children that he loved more then they know, Emily Prater, Brandon Prater, Christina Souza, and Justin Souza. His siblings Ron Prater and Stacey Prater. Aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and many cousins.

Randy was loved by many and will be greatly missed. A celebration of live will take place when this virus is over with.

