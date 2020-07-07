1/1
Ransome L. Scott
1936 - 2020
Ransome was born to Bertiel Ard and was raised by a love village that included his Mother, Aunt Nehemiah Crump and grandmother Leontil Fields.
He is survived by his wife Loretta Graham-Scott of 18 years, six children Andre Scott, Tammy Scott, Todd Scott, Rhonda Scott, Moniquea Scott and Oniquea Scott, ten grandsons, two granddaughters and seven great-grandchildren. He has two brothers, William Scott and Jack Stills and was preceded in death by his sister Dolly Scott-Dixon.
He left many nieces, nephews and friends to cherish his memory.
As a young boy he attended school in Oakland, Ca. During that time he shined shoes for blues musicians and servicemen traveling through West Oakland. The family eventually moved to Weed, Ca. where he graduated high school and attended Shasta College. He was a three letter sportsman and is an inductee of the Weed High School Hall Of Fame. During high school he was a fire fighter with the National Guard, fight wildfires in the Siskiyous National Forest.
He received a basketball scholarship but chose to go into the Army, where he served from 1957 - 1959. He was in Radio Communications.
Graveside service will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10:00a.m.
www.AllenMortuary.com
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Modesto Bee on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Lakewood Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Allen Mortuary & Crematory
247 N Broadway
Turlock, CA 95380
(209) 634-5829
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 4, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
July 4, 2020
Please accept my sincere condolences. May you remain strong as a family and find comfort and peace in God who is near to all those calling upon him. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
