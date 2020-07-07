Ransome L. ScottJune 1936 ~ June 2020Ransome was born to Bertiel Ard and was raised by a love village that included his Mother, Aunt Nehemiah Crump and grandmother Leontil Fields.He is survived by his wife Loretta Graham-Scott of 18 years, six children Andre Scott, Tammy Scott, Todd Scott, Rhonda Scott, Moniquea Scott and Oniquea Scott, ten grandsons, two granddaughters and seven great-grandchildren. He has two brothers, William Scott and Jack Stills and was preceded in death by his sister Dolly Scott-Dixon.He left many nieces, nephews and friends to cherish his memory.As a young boy he attended school in Oakland, Ca. During that time he shined shoes for blues musicians and servicemen traveling through West Oakland. The family eventually moved to Weed, Ca. where he graduated high school and attended Shasta College. He was a three letter sportsman and is an inductee of the Weed High School Hall Of Fame. During high school he was a fire fighter with the National Guard, fight wildfires in the Siskiyous National Forest.He received a basketball scholarship but chose to go into the Army, where he served from 1957 - 1959. He was in Radio Communications.Graveside service will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10:00a.m. Please share your memories at