Rattan Kaur Singh
July 5, 1934 - Oct. 23, 2019
Rattan Kaur Singh, passed away peacefully on Wednesday in Modesto, CA. She was 85 years old.
Rattan was born on July 5, 1934 in Ba, Fiji Islands to Dhanna and Gulshan Singh. A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she always put others before herself. She was forgiving and helped those in need. Rattan adored spending time with her family and cooking for everyone. She loved tending to her garden and feeding her birds. A woman of faith, she was a member of the Hughson Sikh Temple.
Rattan was preceded in death by her husband, Pyara Singh. She leaves behind her six children.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29th at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock.
Published in the Modesto Bee from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019