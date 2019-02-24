Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raul P. Ortega. View Sign

Raul P. Ortega

March 27, 1934 - February 17, 2019

Raul P. Ortega died peacefully surrounded by loved ones in Salt Lake City, Utah on February 17, 2019 at age 84.

Raul was born on March 27, 1934 in Mexico City, Mexico to Thomas & Francisca Ortega. He served in the U.S.

Raul is survived by his wife Gracie, children Delia Ortega Baker, Raul Ortega, Jr, Alex and wife Jennifer Ortega, brother Tommy and wife Margaret Ortega, his 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

His family and friends remember him as a very generous person with anyone he came in contact with.

Prior to moving to Utah he was an active and dedicated Commander of the American G.I. Forum's Modesto Chapter for 14 years. He was always found volunteering his time and advocating for Veterans and education.

There will be no services. In lieu of flowers contributions should be made to or William E. Christoffersen Salt Lake Veterans Home and Brighton Hospice.

www.cvobituaries.com



