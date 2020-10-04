1/
Ray Taylor
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ray's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
D. Ray Taylor
December 15, 1929 - August 31, 2020
Ray, 90, passed away on August 31, 2020, in Turlock, CA. He was the widow of Jenny Taylor. Ray was born in Oklahoma to Olen and Lenora Taylor. He was the second of 9 children. Ray was a Sergeant First Class in the Army and served in the Korean War. He is survived by his daughter, Pamela, and son, Danny (Jana), 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his beloved daughter, Karen (Sue) Taylor. Ray was buried at the San Joaquin National Cemetery and received full military honors.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ModestoBee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved