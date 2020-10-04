D. Ray TaylorDecember 15, 1929 - August 31, 2020Ray, 90, passed away on August 31, 2020, in Turlock, CA. He was the widow of Jenny Taylor. Ray was born in Oklahoma to Olen and Lenora Taylor. He was the second of 9 children. Ray was a Sergeant First Class in the Army and served in the Korean War. He is survived by his daughter, Pamela, and son, Danny (Jana), 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his beloved daughter, Karen (Sue) Taylor. Ray was buried at the San Joaquin National Cemetery and received full military honors.