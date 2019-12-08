Guest Book View Sign Service Information Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home 425 North Soderquist Road Turlock , CA 95381 (209)-632-9111 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home 425 North Soderquist Road Turlock , CA 95381 View Map Funeral 10:00 AM Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home 425 North Soderquist Road Turlock , CA 95381 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond Lewis Baptista

Apr. 22, 1933 - Nov. 30, 2019

Raymond Lewis Baptista went Home to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Modesto, CA at the age of 86.

Raymond is survived by his wife, Virgilene (Virgie) Baptista; children, Ronald Baptista (Ella), Robin Berdion (Richard), Paula Martin (Allen), Steven Schmitz (Stephanie) and Dan Schmitz; son-in-law's, Gene Forrette and Ralph Azevedo; sister, Margaret (Maggie) Oliveira; 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. He also leaves behind his many nieces and nephews, as well as countless friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, 9 siblings and daughters Pamela Forrette and Cathlene (Cathy) Azevedo.

Raymond was born on April 22, 1933 in Hughson, CA to John and Anna Baptista. He was the youngest of 11 children and remained very close with his brothers and sisters his entire life. He graduated from Hughson High School in 1952. He farmed with his brothers his whole adult life. He had 4 children with his first wife, Sharon. When he married his wife Virgilene, he gladly added 3 more children to his home. Together, he and Virgie built a family that loves spending time together.

Raymond had a love of sports. He competed as an athlete in basketball, baseball and softball. He especially loved his Dallas Cowboys and Oakland A's. He loved watching his grandkids compete or perform in events, from sports, concerts, 4-H, or FFA. He loved fishing with buddies and playing cards around a poker barrel or family table. He was a kind, generous, and fun-loving man who loved his family most.

A visitation will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A funeral is scheduled for Tuesday, December 10, at 10:00 a.m. All services will be held at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Raymond's life.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to "Cathlene Azevedo Scholarship Fund:" P.O. Box 307 Ceres, CA 95307. Checks can be made out to "CVHS Scholarship Fund" with "Raymond Baptista" written in the memo line.

www.cvobituaries.com





