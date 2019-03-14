Raymond Merle Hayes
|
Jun 15, 1926 - Mar 12, 2019
Raymond Hayes passed away peacefully on March 12, 2019 in Modesto at the age of 92. Ray was born June 15, 1926 in Modesto to George and Silvia Hayes. Ray was a lifelong resident of Modesto.
Ray served in World War II in the US Army and after being discharged came home to work on the family ranch which he continued to do his entire life. He was very active with church and belonged to First Baptist Church of Ceres, Grace Baptist Church in Modesto, College Avenue Baptist Church in Modesto and finally Escalon Christian Reformed Church. Ray was also a board member on the Sylvan School Board.
Ray leaves behind his children, Lynda Hersman (Russ) and Allen Hayes (Luann) along with 6 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Mary Louise and his son, Jerry Hayes and daughter, Virginia Hayes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Deegan Funeral Chapel. A visitation is scheduled for Friday, March 15th from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Deegan Chapel in Escalon. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16th at 11 AM at Escalon Christian Reformed Church. Donations in Ray's memory may be made to Community Hospice.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Mar. 14, 2019