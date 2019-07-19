Raymond Paul Pizzella
Oct 18, 1941- July 3, 2019
Raymond Paul Pizzella was born October 18, 1941 to his parents Steve and Gloria Pizzella in San Francisco, CA. It is bittersweet that he left this life here and took his first breath of his eternal life on July 3, 2019. He was surrounded by family in Newman, CA. after a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease. He is survived by his wife, Darlene Pizzella, his daughter, Theresa Dutton, his twin sons, Michael and Stephen Pizzella, his stepchildren, Matt Best (Christy), Kim McCarthy (Sean) and his 9 grandchildren who were the very light of his existence. Twins, Jake and Jordan Dutton, Christopher and Alyssa Pizzella, River and Tristan and Savanna McCarthy, Ian and Charlotte Best. His sister, Kathy Poydack (Joe), sister-in-law, Sandra Mattson, Arlene Gillespie and Betty Mattson-Smith (Greg).
After a 30-year career in law enforcement, Ray retired in 1999 from The Department of Corrections, as a Parole Agent in Modesto, CA. Ray loved spending time with his family and grandchildren, boating and an occasional casino visit.
Friends and family are invited to join us in a Celebration of Life at his home in Turlock, CA. on August 11th from 11:00-2:00. Ray was laid to rest on July 11th at Mount Tamalpais in San Rafael, CA.
Please RSVP to [email protected] for directions and address.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Raymond Paul Pizzella to the @alz.org
Published in the Modesto Bee from July 19 to July 21, 2019