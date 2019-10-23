Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Regina Jean Emfinger. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM 3909 Viader Dr. Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Regina "Jean" Emfinger

February 15, 1930-August 2, 2019

Jean Emfinger went to be with our Lord August 2, 2019. She was born in Bristol, Pennsylvania to Joseph and Mary Romeo. She spent most of her childhood living in Brooklyn, New York. She moved to California as a young adult, meeting and marrying the love of her life, Donald Emfinger. Jean will be remembered for her kind spirit, wonderful cooking and great story-telling. Grandma Jean was especially gifted with babies and children. She would spend hours playing with and entertaining her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was incredibly artistic and loved to paint, craft, draw and play instruments such as the keyboard and the accordion. Jean was preceeded in death by her parents, sister Mary Schuldt, brothers Frank, Joe and John Romeo, granddaughter Heather Emfinger and husband Don Emfinger. She is survived by her 2 sons, Dan (Sandra) and Bob (Tannis) Emfinger, 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Please join us for a celebration of life at 3909 Viader Dr., Modesto, 95356, October 26, 2019 from 1:00-3:00. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Community Hospice.

www.cvobituaries.com



Regina "Jean" EmfingerFebruary 15, 1930-August 2, 2019Jean Emfinger went to be with our Lord August 2, 2019. She was born in Bristol, Pennsylvania to Joseph and Mary Romeo. She spent most of her childhood living in Brooklyn, New York. She moved to California as a young adult, meeting and marrying the love of her life, Donald Emfinger. Jean will be remembered for her kind spirit, wonderful cooking and great story-telling. Grandma Jean was especially gifted with babies and children. She would spend hours playing with and entertaining her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was incredibly artistic and loved to paint, craft, draw and play instruments such as the keyboard and the accordion. Jean was preceeded in death by her parents, sister Mary Schuldt, brothers Frank, Joe and John Romeo, granddaughter Heather Emfinger and husband Don Emfinger. She is survived by her 2 sons, Dan (Sandra) and Bob (Tannis) Emfinger, 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Please join us for a celebration of life at 3909 Viader Dr., Modesto, 95356, October 26, 2019 from 1:00-3:00. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Community Hospice. Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close