Regina "Jean" Emfinger
February 15, 1930-August 2, 2019
Jean Emfinger went to be with our Lord August 2, 2019. She was born in Bristol, Pennsylvania to Joseph and Mary Romeo. She spent most of her childhood living in Brooklyn, New York. She moved to California as a young adult, meeting and marrying the love of her life, Donald Emfinger. Jean will be remembered for her kind spirit, wonderful cooking and great story-telling. Grandma Jean was especially gifted with babies and children. She would spend hours playing with and entertaining her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was incredibly artistic and loved to paint, craft, draw and play instruments such as the keyboard and the accordion. Jean was preceeded in death by her parents, sister Mary Schuldt, brothers Frank, Joe and John Romeo, granddaughter Heather Emfinger and husband Don Emfinger. She is survived by her 2 sons, Dan (Sandra) and Bob (Tannis) Emfinger, 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Please join us for a celebration of life at 3909 Viader Dr., Modesto, 95356, October 26, 2019 from 1:00-3:00. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Community Hospice.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 23, 2019