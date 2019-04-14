Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rena "Hendrina" Pilotti. View Sign

Rena (Hendrina) Pilotti

Jan 9, 1928 - Apr 9, 2019

Rena Pilotti, age 91, was born in Luverne MN. At the age of six, she moved with her family to Artesia CA. Rena attended Bellflower Christian School where she graduated from 8th grade. Soon after, her family moved to Ripon CA. In 1946, Rena married a neighboring farmer.

Rena was a dedicated community volunteer. For 10 years, she was a 4-H leader teaching sewing and cooking. After moving into town, Rena became an active member of Ripon Senior Center. In 1988, the City of Ripon appointed Rena as a Commissioner for the Center – a position she held for 22 years. She enjoyed making crafts, calling bingo, crocheting, baking, camping, and fishing. She was well known for her Dutch pastries and embroidered dishtowels. Rena was a member of Calvary Reformed Church.

Rena is preceded in death by her husband, Severino Pilotti. She is survived by her brother, William Van Laar, son, John (Rita) Pilotti, daughter, Gloria (James) Pilotti-Irey, grandchildren, Brian Pilotti, Stacey Hisey, and Christopher Irey, and seven great grandchildren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Deegan Ripon Memorial Chapel. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 4-7pm at Deegan Ripon Memorial Chapel, 111 S. Palm Avenue in Ripon. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, April 18th at 10am at Ripon Cemetery, 320 N. Stockton Avenue in Ripon, followed by a Memorial Service at 11am at Calvary Reformed Church, 741 2nd Street in Ripon. For condolences to Rena's family, please visit her online guestbook at

www.cvobituaries.com



111 Palm Ave

Ripon , CA 95366

