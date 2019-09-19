Renee Stayner Anderson-Monkhouse
June 2, 1954 - Sep. 15, 2019
Renee Stayner Anderson-Monkhouse was born on June 2, 1954 and attended Tracy High school. She was given the gift of life, and now it's time for her to give it back. On September 15, 2019, the Lord saw that she was suffering so He put his gentle arms around her and off to Heaven they went.
Renee leaves behind her husband Terry Monkhouse, step-children, Nick Monkhouse and Terry Monkhouse Jr., her beloved sisters, Sandra Martin and Linda Millburn and her nephews, Larry Coelho and Chris & Curt Stayner.
Renee was preceded in death by her big brother Conrad Stayner, otherwise known as "Bubba," her father, Cecil Curtis Stayner, and mother Gladys Alice Fielding Stayner.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in Renee's name: www.cff.org/give-today.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Sept. 19, 2019