Reta Hicks

April 4, 1931 - November 22, 2020

Denair, California - Reta Irene Payne Hicks born April 4, 1931 in Woodward, Oklahoma to William H Payne and Mabel L Zimmerman. The youngest of three children.

Reta passed peacefully into eternity with our Lord Jesus Christ the morning of November 22, 2020 in her home. Her daughters were by her side. She moved to California at the age of two, with her parents, siblings and grandparents. They settled in Waterford, where she would later meet her future husband Edward Hicks. They married after the war in 1949. They had and raised three daughters together. Reta was a daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and a great great grandmother. A friend to many. She will be remembered for her spirit of hospitality, always welcoming visitors with coffee, cookies or a pastry. She was also known for her immaculate kept home. She took great pride in her daughters, with their polished shoes, starched and always ironed dresses and perfectly combed hair. She will be sorely missed by all who loved her.

She was proceeded in death by her parents William H and Mabel L Payne, her beloved husband of sixty-nine years Edward Hicks. Brothers Wilbur Payne and Bob Payne. She is survived by her three daughters Debbie, Nancy and Patti. 8 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild arriving in the Spring.

A private graveside service will be held.

Due to COVID, NO Celebration of Life will follow Service.





