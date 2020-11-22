1/2
Retta Pugh
1959 - 2020
Retta Pugh
September 16, 1959 - November 14, 2020
Modesto, California - Retta Kaye Pugh passed away on Saturday, November 14th at the age of 61 from COVID-19 complications. Retta was born on September 16, 1959 to parents Harold and Donna Sharp. She spent her childhood growing up on the Ft. Leonard Wood military base in Missouri. From 1983 to 1987, Retta served in the U.S. Navy as an RM3. She met Edwin Pugh in 1986 and they were married the next year. Retta became a mother in 1988 with the birth of her daughter and again in 1991 with the birth of her son. Throughout her life, Retta devoted herself to her family through time spent with her kids, cross-country trips with her mother, and later babysitting her three grandchildren. She loved country music, crime drama television shows, and Donny and Marie Osmond. Retta is preceded in death by both her mother and father and is survived by daughter Courtney, son Derek, and three grandchildren Taylor Ann, Landon, and Lorelai. She will be laid to rest in the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in January 2021.


Published in Modesto Bee on Nov. 22, 2020.
