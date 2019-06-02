Rex D. Zellman
Jan 15, 1934 - May 25, 2019
Rex David Zellman, 85, died in Modesto, CA May 25, 2019 after an extended illness. Rex was born in Detroit, MI January 15, 1934 to Robert G. & Velma (Bass) Zellman, the fourth of six children. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 62 years, Twilla, and his children David (Cindy), Elizabeth (Dale) VanZwaluwenburg, and Kurt (Janet). He will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren LeAnna (Chris) Gray, Matthew (Grace Person), Andrew (Kristine), Danielle VanZwaluwenburg, Rebecca (Earl) Duque, Lynsey VanZwaluwenburg, Robert, and Lyla and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Robert F. (Marcia), his sister Nancy Henderlite, and sister-in-law Charlotte Reid; nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Delores Zellman and Barbara Byers, and brother Richard.
Rex's family moved to the Modesto area from Illinois in 1942. Rex graduated from Modesto High School in 1951 and attended Modesto Junior College. He served in the United States Army from 1954-1956. Rex worked in a variety of professions: farming, owning a landscaping business, driving charter and school buses, and driving retail and wholesale delivery. After retiring from Davis-Lay Foodservice, he drove buses for the seniors at Dale Commons and Standiford Place. Rex joined First Presbyterian Church in Modesto in 1946. He served as an elder, volunteered as an usher, and drove and maintained the church buses for over 40 years at First Presbyterian and Trinity United Presbyterian Churches. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, June 8th at 2:00 PM at Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Rd., Modesto, CA. Remembrances can be made to Trinity United Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee from June 2 to June 8, 2019