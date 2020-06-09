Reynold Ortiz, Sr.Sept. 4, 1937 - June 5, 2020Reynold Ortiz, Sr., a resident of Turlock, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5th in Riverbank, CA. He was 82 years old.Reynold was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii to Edward and Victoria Ortiz. He married his loving wife, Vera Ortiz on November 13, 1965 in Union City, CA. Reynold worked in sheet metal installation his entire life until his retirement in 1992. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force.Reynold is survived by his wife, Vera Ortiz; children, Michelle Ortiz-Remy, Reynold Ortiz, Jr. and Marcie Berlin; grandchildren, Melissa Battle-Maruca, Samantha Berlin and Amanda Remy; and his great-grandchildren, Aisley, Skylar and Elise Maruca.Services will be held at a later date.