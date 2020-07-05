Richard Walker
Jan 16, 1951 - June 29, 2020
Surrounded by his loving family, Richard "Rick" Dean Walker peacefully passed away at his home in Oakdale, California on June 29, 2020 at 69 years of age, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Oakland, California on January 16, 1951 to Al and Janet Walker, Rick and his family would soon relocate to Modesto. He would go on to attend Modesto city schools, later graduating from Downey High school in 1969.
After graduation, he would take a job at Campbell's soup in Modesto; he would later join his family at Al's Furniture in 1976 as a co-owner, where he would work until retiring in January 2017.
Rick was a vital part of creating Al's Nifty 50s weekend at Al's Furniture, a local car show that benefitted that Stanislaus Special Olympics
. These events would be a catalyst for fostering his love of classic cars, where he would restore and rebuild several cars over the years, with his final project being a convertible 1966 Cadillac Deville. His most enjoyed moments were sunset cruises with his wife Lynette and their dog Howdy.
Rick is proceeded in death by his parent Al and Janet Walker and his sister Kathy Davis. He is survived by his wife Lynette Walker, his two daughters Cherie (Joe) Thomsen, and Nicole Walker, sister Francine Ney, Niece Wendy Norbeck Stepchildren Erin Nelson, Whitney Lasiter, Zach Burkes, and Theo Azevedo. Rick also enjoyed spending time with his 10 grandchildren, Collin, Christopher, Cameron & Casey Thomsen, Austin, Stacey & Faith Lasiter & Annabelle, Clara & Daphne Nelson.
Unfortunately, due to Covid-19 restrictions, all services will be privately held. Remembrances can be made to community Hospice 4368 Spyres Way Modesto, CA 95356 www.cvobituaries.com