Ricardo Marquez
Nov 3, 1970 - May 18, 2019
Ricardo Marquez was born on November 3, 1970, in Ceres, CA. At the age of 48, Ricardo lost his battle with cancer in Modesto, CA. For many years he worked as a plant control specialist for Dole Food Company. Ricardo loved fishing and spending time with his family, especially on their regular trips to the beach.
Ricardo is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Krista Marquez and his children, Jose Paz Marquez and Niko Dale Marquez. He is also survived by his mother, Leonila, and his siblings, Sergio, Victor, Ramon, and Patricia Marquez. Ricardo was preceded in death by his father, Ramon Marquez, and his brother, Homer Marquez.
Franklin & Downs is honored to be serving the Marquez family. A visitation will be held on Sunday, May 26, 2019, beginning at 11:00am, with a funeral service to begin at 2:00pm, at Franklin & Downs McHenry Chapel 1050 McHenry Ave, Modesto, CA.
Published in the Modesto Bee on May 25, 2019