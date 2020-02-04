Guest Book View Sign Service Information Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel Inc 419 Scenic Dr Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-523-5646 Service 11:00 AM Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery 3200 N. Dakota Ave, Modesto , CA View Map Celebration of Life Following Services The John Alberti Ranch 300 Grimes Ave Modesto , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Alfred Alberti

September 4, 1942 - January 28, 2020

Richard Alfred Alberti was born on September 4, 1942 to Alfred and Louise Alberti, in Oakland, CA. He passed away peacefully with his family by his side on January 28th, 2020 in Modesto, CA. Richard spent his childhood years in Niles, CA, where his parents grew vegetables, until moving to Modesto in 1953. He and his family then farmed in West Modesto where the family farm is currently in its 4th generation. Richard graduated from Modesto High School in 1959, and San Jose State in 1964.

His youthful years saw Richard enjoying the music of B.B. King, Fats Domino, Doo-Wop, cruising McHenry with his friends, the San Francisco 49ers and The San Francisco Giants, which he enjoyed until his last day. He was looking forward to watching the 49ers win the 2020 Super Bowl.

Richard served in The Army Reserves, The United States Army, until the 30th day of September 1971. In the following month, Richard married Sally on October 16th, and they remained lovingly married for 48 years. They raised three children, whom he loved dearly: Jennifer, Anna Lisa and John Alfred. Richard worked in pharmaceutical sales for over forty years until retiring in 2009. Throughout his career, he continued to farm until his passing. He was an avid golfer, loved to drive his Model A, had a love for trains, played senior softball, loved his group of friends, loved to travel, especially to Italy and Ireland, and loved his dog, Buddy, too. Richard's laugh and smile was contagious, his sense of humor and jokes, one-of-a-kind.

Richard was preceeded in death by his parents, and survived by his wife, his three children, his son-in-law, Daniel Fox-Walker, and his beloved grandson Lincoln, whom he adored, and his sister Louise.

Services will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery on February 10th at 11am, located at: 3200 N. Dakota Ave, Modesto 95358, followed by A Celebration of Life at The John Alberti Ranch, located at: 300 Grimes Ave, Modesto, 95358. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Woodland Avenue Firefighters Association, C/O Chaplaincy Program/Rod Flora 3300 Woodland Ave, Modesto 95358.

www.cvobituaries.com



Richard Alfred AlbertiSeptember 4, 1942 - January 28, 2020Richard Alfred Alberti was born on September 4, 1942 to Alfred and Louise Alberti, in Oakland, CA. He passed away peacefully with his family by his side on January 28th, 2020 in Modesto, CA. Richard spent his childhood years in Niles, CA, where his parents grew vegetables, until moving to Modesto in 1953. He and his family then farmed in West Modesto where the family farm is currently in its 4th generation. Richard graduated from Modesto High School in 1959, and San Jose State in 1964.His youthful years saw Richard enjoying the music of B.B. King, Fats Domino, Doo-Wop, cruising McHenry with his friends, the San Francisco 49ers and The San Francisco Giants, which he enjoyed until his last day. He was looking forward to watching the 49ers win the 2020 Super Bowl.Richard served in The Army Reserves, The United States Army, until the 30th day of September 1971. In the following month, Richard married Sally on October 16th, and they remained lovingly married for 48 years. They raised three children, whom he loved dearly: Jennifer, Anna Lisa and John Alfred. Richard worked in pharmaceutical sales for over forty years until retiring in 2009. Throughout his career, he continued to farm until his passing. He was an avid golfer, loved to drive his Model A, had a love for trains, played senior softball, loved his group of friends, loved to travel, especially to Italy and Ireland, and loved his dog, Buddy, too. Richard's laugh and smile was contagious, his sense of humor and jokes, one-of-a-kind.Richard was preceeded in death by his parents, and survived by his wife, his three children, his son-in-law, Daniel Fox-Walker, and his beloved grandson Lincoln, whom he adored, and his sister Louise.Services will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery on February 10th at 11am, located at: 3200 N. Dakota Ave, Modesto 95358, followed by A Celebration of Life at The John Alberti Ranch, located at: 300 Grimes Ave, Modesto, 95358. All are welcome.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Woodland Avenue Firefighters Association, C/O Chaplaincy Program/Rod Flora 3300 Woodland Ave, Modesto 95358. Published in the Modesto Bee on Feb. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close