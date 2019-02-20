Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Baker. View Sign

Richard Dale Baker

August 1, 1930 - February 15, 2019

Richard Baker passed away on February 15, 2019, at Bethel Assisted Living, his home of 19 years. Even though he lived a long life, his passing surprised everyone. Richard was born on August 1, 1930, in Kansas to John & Rachel Veryl Baker, who have preceded him in death, as have his sisters Leota Thompson, of Sacramento and Rachel Baker, of Modesto and Grandson Jacob Hughes, of Pioneer. He leaves behind two loving daughters Susan Nash, of Greeley Hill and Linda Hughes-Prock of Pioneer and their Mother Verna Baker Flowers, Greeley Hill, grandson Justin Nash, of Greeley Hill, and sister Josephine Moore, of Modesto, niece Beverley (Vernon) Meyers, and many caring cousins, nieces, and nephews.

After graduating from Modesto High School in 1949, he enrolled in the electrical trade; he was an electrician with IBEW #684, Modesto. He recently received his 70-year pin and recognition certificate for 70 years of service.

One of his prized possessions was his 1933 Ford Coupe customized by the legendary Gene Winfield. Richard was involved with the Century Toppers Race Club in the 1950s and the Modesto Motorcycle Club.

Richard lived a full life, enjoyed building model airplanes. He made many memories; horse riding and working on the ranch with his daughters and father in law William Bishop. He also participated in the Hollister Motorcycle Hill Climb.

Most of all he loved his family, and he will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes is honored to be serving the Baker Family.

Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes located at 1050 McHenry Avenue, Modesto, CA the committal service will follow at Acacia Memorial Park located at 801 Scenic Drive, Modesto, CA 95350. There will be a gathering following services at Bethel Retirement Community located at 2345 Scenic Drive, Modesto, CA 95355

1050 McHenry Avenue

Modesto , CA 95350

