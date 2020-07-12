1/1
Richard Baker
1929 - 2020
Richard D Baker
July 21, 1929-July 2, 2020
Richard Dale Baker, born to Raymond & Gladys Baker in Glendale, California on July 21, 1929, passed away on July 2 in Tuolumne, California.
Richard was one of 4 children and at the age of 3, his family moved to Modesto, California. His father died as result of a motorcycle accident in Southern California, and Richard and his siblings were then raised by their mother, who never remarried.
Richard married his high school sweetheart, Bessie Bailey and they enjoyed 66 years of marriage, raising 3 successful children, Steve, Kathy, and Stan. Bessie passed away in December of 2015.
Richard worked for one employer from the age of 18 until he retired at age 65. He was a truck driver for 20 years and finished his career managing an aggregate plant (7-11 Materials, Inc.) for 27 years.
His passion in life was to help people and to further Christian education. He and Bessie had a house built in the mid '60's to position the family close to the Central Valley Christian Academy in Ceres, California, He and Bessie both worked and sacrificed to keep all 3 children in Seventh-day Adventist Schools. After retirement, Richard volunteered hundreds of hours at the school and church, helping with upkeep, repairs, additions, and general maintenance, where and when there was not funding or personnel to accomplish needed projects. He couldn't say NO to a request for help from any of his friends. And there were plenty of requests.
He cared for Bessie in her last 2 or 3 years of life, and until just recently, was still volunteering with bookkeeping for his church, the Modesto Central Seventh-Day Adventist church.
He loved Jesus and his family, very much. His shoes appear to be an average size 10, but they will be impossible to fill.
He is survived by his children, Steve and Terri Baker, Kathy and Graham Tuck, Stan and Lori Baker, five grandsons, 2 great granddaughters and 2 great grandsons. Two sisters and one sister-in-law, extended family and countless friends.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 17th, at Lakewood Memorial Park at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Richard's name to Central Valley Christian Academy.

www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Modesto Bee on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Lakewood Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Lakewood Funeral Home
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA 95326
2098830411
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lakewood Funeral Home
