Richard Bishop
1938 - 2020
Richard Merrill Bishop
Mar. 29,1938 - July 15, 2020
Richard Merrill Bishop, 82, passed away on July 15, 2020. He was born in Salida, California to Merrill and Violet Bishop. Richard graduated from Modesto High School in 1957 and later graduated with an Associate of Science degree by taking evening classes from Modesto Junior College. Richard married Carlene Swanson in 1959 and moved to Manteca in 1971. They shared 43 wonderful years of marriage and raised three children prior to Carlene's passing in February of 2002. Richard married Miriam Mah in October 2012.
Richard was a hardworking man who was driven to provide for his family. To achieve his goal of becoming a licensed Land Surveyor, he began taking courses, seminars, and special trainings to ensure that he was prepared for any upcoming promotional opportunities. He retired from Caltrans as the Survey Office Supervisor in 2000 and was responsible for all land surveyors in the department. He enjoyed his profession so much that in 1974 he established his own business, Electro-Dist. & Associates.
He was actively involved in the Stockton Chinese Baptist Church since 2003, enjoyed collecting and restoring John Deere tractors, participated in antique tractor shows, supported the San Joaquin County Historical Society and Museum, as well as supported Central Valley agriculture.
He is survived by his wife Miriam Mah, daughter Debie Wood (Doug) of Firebaugh, son Steve Bishop (Kim) of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, daughter Lori Bishop of Darrington, Washington and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Carlene (2002), wife Katherine (2011), parents Merrill and Violet Bishop, brothers Galen Bishop and Vern Bishop.
Richard was a loving man and always cherished his family and friends. He was dedicated to supporting his children and grandchildren's involvement with all activities, raising animals, athletics, growing vegetable gardens and pursuing education. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 25th at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. Following the service, Richard will be laid to rest at Turlock Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Richard's name to the Stockton Chinese Baptist Church, 2315 Carlton Ave, Stockton, CA 95204 or Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Ave, Stockton, CA 95204.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Miriam, Bob and I are so sorry to learn of Richard's passing. Our deepest sympathy to you and the family.

Bob and Gladys Ikeda
gladys Ikeda
Friend
July 22, 2020
In remembering Dick first thought was his bright smile and his quick wit.One day he brought Carlene in and then always looked forward to seeing both of them and catching up what the family has been up to.So sorry for your loss.
Debbie Brown /former employee Stockton Blue
Friend
July 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
