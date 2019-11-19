Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Borrelli. View Sign Service Information Hillview Funeral Chapels - Gustine 515 First Avenue Gustine , CA 95322 (209)-862-3628 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Hillview Funeral Chapels - Gustine 515 First Avenue Gustine , CA 95322 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles Gustine , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Borrelli

January 6, 1960 — November 12, 2019

Richard Borrelli of Gustine passed away unexpected in his Modesto home, Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

Richard was born to the proud parents of Tony and Marjorie Borrelli on January 6, 1960. He lived in Gustine where he helped run his family's dairy. By the age of 13 he had completed his Al School at Curtis Breeding School and apprenticed as an Al Technician. He graduated from Gustine High School in 1978. His coursework included training in animal husbandry, ROP Shop, football and was a member of FFA obtaining his State Farmer degree. He was a member of LUSO, ICF and Our Lady of Miracles Catholic Church.

Richard went on to manage many dairies in the area such as Telstar, Bar 20 Producer's, RV and most recently Clarot Farms increasing overall herd health and milk production. Richard was an expert in his field and was one of the most respected Herdsman in the Valley.

Richard married and moved to Modesto in 1994, where he made wonderful friends many of which he considered family. He had a nickname for most and would help anyone in need. He was an avid sports fan who could you tell you the Stats of any player in any sport. He was a huge 49er and Giants fan and certainly was enjoying the Niner's record this year.

Richard is survived by his spouse, Sharilyn, son, Noah and step son, Josh, both of which he helped coach in football from pop warner through high school and coached them in little league baseball. He never turned down a chance to barbacue for the snack bar or cook for a fund raiser.

He is also survived by his siblings, Anthony Borrelli, Diane Rebelo and Barbara Azevedo and their spouses along with seven nieces and nephews and 16 great nieces and nephews all of which he loved and cherished and was God Father to many.

Richard was a kind gentle soul who loved his faith, family and friends who we truly will miss.

A Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 7:00 om, Wednesday, November 20th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Gustine. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, November 21st at the Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles in Gustine. Interment to follow at Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman.

Donations may be made to: Education Trust Fund for Noah, c/o Barbara Azevedo, P.O. Box 248, Gustine, CA 95322.

www.cvobituaries.com





