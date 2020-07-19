1/1
Richard Cabral
1937 - 2020
Richard D. Cabral
Oct. 16, 1937 ~ Jul. 8, 2020
Richard was born in New Bedford, Massachusetts and grew up in Gustine and Oakland, California. He spent the last 15 years of his life back in the Central Valley, Modesto and Turlock. He worked as a sheet metal fabricator for numerous years and ran his glass design and installation business until his retirement. Richard was incredibly skilled in construction and fabrication. There was nothing he could not fix or create. He enjoyed camping, cycling, studying his Bible, and teaching and serving at his church. He volunteered extensively in the community and had a tender heart for the downtrodden. Richard was a joyful man who savored conversation on any topic, but especially controversial ones. He loved his family, his friends, and all who God led into his path. He will be sorely missed.
He is survived by his wife Zella Coleman; children Damian Cabral of Fairfield and Sherry Luiz of Tracy; siblings Eileen McGuire of Modesto and Robert Cabral of Turlock; seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Richard was preceded in death by two siblings Barbara Cabral and Joseph Cabral.
Private services were held. Please share your memories at www.AllenMortuary.com
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Modesto Bee on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allen Mortuary & Crematory
247 N Broadway
Turlock, CA 95380
(209) 634-5829
July 16, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
July 16, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love one, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts and memory.
