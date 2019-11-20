Richard Brian Clifford
Sept. 5, 1959-Sept. 26, 2019
Richard passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. He was 60 years old. Born in Chicago, IL. to parents William and Dolores Clifford, the 4th of 5 children. In 1961 the family moved to Hayward, CA. where Rick attended elementary school and James Logan H.S.
He and Josephine DeVay were married on June 27, 1981 at St. Clements Church in Hayward. With their 2 young daughters, he and Josie moved to Modesto in 1994.
Predeceased by his mother, brother Bill and 2nd mother Carole Clifford.
He is survived by his wife Josephine, Daughters Sheena Ungui (Isaac) and Ashley SMith (Jared), father Bill of Modesto, sister Terri Salstrom (Stan) of Ferndale WA. Debi Varner (David) of Modesto, Sue Paton of Snohomish, WA. Amy Conduit (John) of San Lorenzo, and brother Gregg Clifford (Janet) of Modesto. He also leaves behind 4 grandchildren; Rhea, Evan, Mia and Landon. and several nephews and nieces.
Rick was a hard-working man, very giving with a huge heart that was always willing to lend a hand. He had a love for gardening, old cars and yearly Disneyland trips with the family.
Celebrations of life were held where his many friend attended. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
As per his wishes, he was cremated.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Nov. 20, 2019