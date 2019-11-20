Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Clifford. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Brian Clifford

Sept. 5, 1959-Sept. 26, 2019

Richard passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. He was 60 years old. Born in Chicago, IL. to parents William and Dolores Clifford, the 4th of 5 children. In 1961 the family moved to Hayward, CA. where Rick attended elementary school and James Logan H.S.

He and Josephine DeVay were married on June 27, 1981 at St. Clements Church in Hayward. With their 2 young daughters, he and Josie moved to Modesto in 1994.

Predeceased by his mother, brother Bill and 2nd mother Carole Clifford.

He is survived by his wife Josephine, Daughters Sheena Ungui (Isaac) and Ashley

Rick was a hard-working man, very giving with a huge heart that was always willing to lend a hand. He had a love for gardening, old cars and yearly Disneyland trips with the family.

Celebrations of life were held where his many friend attended. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

As per his wishes, he was cremated.

