Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Costa. View Sign

Richard L. Costa

Sept. 20, 1945-Feb 06, 2019

Richard Costa passed away in his home on Feb 6th after bravely fighting melanoma. Born in Merced, CA. Since his fater was in the Air Force, the family moved several times during his childhood, such as Omaha, El Paso and Merced. Richard graduated from Bellevue High in Omaha and served in the National Guard during the turbulent 60's (1966-1972).

He began working for Pacific Bell in 1966 as a lineman, which gave him the inspiration to create his own company, Communication Consultants - CCI. This highly successful, independent company helped design the communication infrastructure for many developments, municipalites, campuses and others. From 1988-1998 Richard lived part-time in Alaska to assist in developing the communication infrastruction there as well.

He was such a kind and gentle giant. Big, strong, very handsome, charismatic and loved by so many. In 1946, barely a year old, he won the 'King of the Babies' contest in Santa Cruz, that selected the best looking and most robust baby.

He played varsity football in high school, wide receiver, tight end and outside Linebacker. Later, he raced cars, loved to ski, fish for Marlin and other Big catches in places such as Australia, Alaska, Belize, Baja and favorite annual fishing trips in Idaho. He truly loved attending the SF Giants games, traveling with friends all over the country to major ballparks. He had 'Costa's Sports Bar' in his backyard, complete with TV's, full kitchen and memerabilia, where he entertained often. He was also an excellent, published photographer. FOTO MOLTO BELLO He was admired and loved by so many. He was warm, generous, loving and a true joy to be around. His laugh and smile made the party come to lifeand will be forever missed.

Richard is survived by his sister Anita Chris Kando (Tom), nieces Danielle and Leah, cousins Nancy, Jeri Fay, Rich, Dave, other family and many close friends. He is preceded in death by his mother Emmogene Costa (Dec. 2017) and his father Robert Costa (1989) There will be a private burial at Burwood Cemetery in Escalon, CA and a celebration of life on May 23rd, please contact his sister Chris at

www.cvobituaries.com



Richard L. CostaSept. 20, 1945-Feb 06, 2019Richard Costa passed away in his home on Feb 6th after bravely fighting melanoma. Born in Merced, CA. Since his fater was in the Air Force, the family moved several times during his childhood, such as Omaha, El Paso and Merced. Richard graduated from Bellevue High in Omaha and served in the National Guard during the turbulent 60's (1966-1972).He began working for Pacific Bell in 1966 as a lineman, which gave him the inspiration to create his own company, Communication Consultants - CCI. This highly successful, independent company helped design the communication infrastructure for many developments, municipalites, campuses and others. From 1988-1998 Richard lived part-time in Alaska to assist in developing the communication infrastruction there as well.He was such a kind and gentle giant. Big, strong, very handsome, charismatic and loved by so many. In 1946, barely a year old, he won the 'King of the Babies' contest in Santa Cruz, that selected the best looking and most robust baby.He played varsity football in high school, wide receiver, tight end and outside Linebacker. Later, he raced cars, loved to ski, fish for Marlin and other Big catches in places such as Australia, Alaska, Belize, Baja and favorite annual fishing trips in Idaho. He truly loved attending the SF Giants games, traveling with friends all over the country to major ballparks. He had 'Costa's Sports Bar' in his backyard, complete with TV's, full kitchen and memerabilia, where he entertained often. He was also an excellent, published photographer. FOTO MOLTO BELLO He was admired and loved by so many. He was warm, generous, loving and a true joy to be around. His laugh and smile made the party come to lifeand will be forever missed.Richard is survived by his sister Anita Chris Kando (Tom), nieces Danielle and Leah, cousins Nancy, Jeri Fay, Rich, Dave, other family and many close friends. He is preceded in death by his mother Emmogene Costa (Dec. 2017) and his father Robert Costa (1989) There will be a private burial at Burwood Cemetery in Escalon, CA and a celebration of life on May 23rd, please contact his sister Chris at [email protected] for details. In lieu of flowers, he would prefer a donation to in his honor. Published in the Modesto Bee on Apr. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations