Richard Stephen Day

May 1, 1947 - Apr 10, 2020

Richard (Steve) Day went to be with the lord on April 10th surrounded by his family under the care of hospice at his home in Modesto, CA. Steve was born May 1, 1947 in Richmond, CA to Edward and Dorothea Day. Steve served his country in the United States

community as a man of Christ through the Knights of Columbus via St. Stanislaus Catholic Church and a 4th degree knight via All Saint West Side Assembly 2447. He was a member of the Portuguese Fraternal Society of America Council 7 in Newman Gustine. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Dorothea. He is survived by his wife, Aurora, of 40 years, his

children, Edward Day (Sarah), Jennifer Lewis (Rory), Joseph Day (Julia), 6 grandchildren, and a great - granddaughter. He is survived also by his older brother, Edward Day (Karen), an extended family of brother and sister-in-laws, and numerous nieces and nephews. He took pride in his ability to serve but he was most proud of his children, 6 grandchildren, and great

granddaughter. Rosary will be held at Franklin and Downs due to covid 19 restrictions it will be live streamed please contact family for information. He will be interred at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella. Due to the covid-19 restrictions it will be a private service with a celebration of life to follow when restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, please make

donations in Steve's name to Mission 22 (Veteran suicide prevention), community hospice or Parkinson's foundation.

