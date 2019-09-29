Richard Ford (1928 - 2019)
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
575 N Soderquist Rd
Turlock, CA
95380
(209)-632-1018
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Turlock Funeral Home
425 N. Soderquist Rd.
Turlock, CA
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
Turlock Memorial Park
575 N Soderquist Rd
Turlock, CA
Richard James Ford
Apr. 29, 1928 - Sep. 23, 2019
Richard James Ford, 91, passed away peacefully on September 23rd in Modesto, CA. Richard was born in Turlock, CA to Luther and Alice Ford. Richard graduated from Turlock H.S. in 1947 and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953. Richard worked as a television repairman until retiring in 2000. Richard and his wife, Carole, moved to Modesto from Turlock in 1987. Richard enjoyed fishing, stamp collecting and traveling, especially to wine-tasting venues.
Richard is survived by his brother, Neil Jacobson; son, Robert (Jennie) Ford; daughter, Colleen (Joe) McDonough; grandsons, Michael (Alyce) Ford and Eric Ford; and great-grandchildren, Reagan and Christian Ford. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carole Ford and son, Alan Ford.
A visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., on Saturday, October 5th at Turlock Funeral Home, 425 N. Soderquist Rd., Turlock. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Turlock Memorial Park.
