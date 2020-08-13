Richard Francis (Rick) MillardMay 18, 1951 - July 5, 2020Richard Francis (Rick) Millard age 69 of Bella Vista, Ca. passed away July 5, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Redding Ca. after a courageous battle with Glioblastoma brain cancer. Born in East St. Louis, ILL. May 18, 1951.He is preceeded in death by his parents Marion James and Fern Elizabeth Millard of Ripon, Ca. Rick is survived by the love of his life Marcella (Marcie) Millard devoted wife and caregiver, sons Scott Millard of Ceres, Joel Millard(Laura) of Redding. A brother Gene Millard(Trudy) of Tracy, a stepson Chris, grandsons Matthew and Daniel of Turlock, granddaughters Shelby, Bailey and Madison Millard affectionately known as the Millard triplets, a nephew two neices and numerous in- laws in the Modesto area. Rick was raised in Oakland, Ca. and graduated from Skyline High class of '68 one year early and joined the U.S. Coastguard.After service he earned an AA degree and ABS degree from Diablo Valley College and B.S. degree in Business Administration with a minor in Business Finance from CSU Chico. Rick was a founder of Modesto Commerce Bank. He lived in Tracy. Ca. for 36 yes.He owned and operated The Thermalsave Co., Inc. in Tracy and Manteca along with his wife Marcie. He was a General and Electrical Contractor working throughout the Central Valley for more than 30 yrs. before retiring to beautiful Shasta County. Rick was a phenomenal guy who excelled at all things electrical, mechanical,engineering, mathematics and contract law just to name a few.He enjoyed occasional ride alongs with officers on the Redding Police Department, playing golf, fly fishing and being Big Papa to his granddauughters. Rick is so loved and missed by his family, friends, business associates and all who knew him. Fairwell Big Papa, we love you. Rest in peace.A celebration of life/memorial will be announced at a later date due to covid restrictions.