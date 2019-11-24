Richard "Dick" Chauncey Freed
Jan 9, 1932 - Nov 19, 2019
Richard "Dick" Chauncey Freed passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side in Modesto on November 19, 2019. He was 87 years old.
Dick was born in Modesto on January 9, 1932 to Chauncey and Evelyn Freed. He resided in Modesto throughout his life. Dick was drafted into the Army, and proudly served our country during the Korean War, state-side at Fort Ord from 1951 to 1954. After his military service, Dick attended Modesto Junior College from 1954 to 1956.
He met the love of his life, Jane (Chisamore) Freed, and they were married on February 22, 1957, and enjoyed 62 years together.
Dick followed his father into the family plumbing business that began in 1947. He and Jane eventually inherited the business and worked together until their retirement in 2003.
In his spare time, Dick enjoyed weekend farming on the family property, hunting, cooking and baking. He was also active for over 25 years with the Plumbing, Heat and Cooling Contractors Association of the Valley Lode, dedicating countless hours to the Local #437 and the Apprenticeship and Journeyman Training Program, the Kiwanis Club of Metropolitan Modesto, the Free and Accepted Masons of California, and the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry.
Dick was an only child and is survived by his wife, Jane Freed, his son Eric & Kathleen Freed of Irvine, CA and his granddaughters Emily Freed of Dallas, TX and Alexandra (Freed) & Thomas Alter of Chicago, IL.
Services will be held at Franklin & Downs McHenry Chapel on December 3 at 10:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest at Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson following the service. Donations in Richard's honor may be made to Community Hospice at 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, and Smyrna Lodge No. 532 at 2904 3rd Street, Ceres.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Nov. 24, 2019