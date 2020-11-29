Richard Gery
May 1, 1933 - November 23, 2020
Modesto, California - Richard Francis Gery, 87 years young, passed away peacefully to join Our Lord on November 23, 2020. He was born May 1, 1933, in Somerville New Jersey to Geza and Elizabeth Gery. He graduated from New Brunswick High School in 1951 where he developed his lifelong love of baseball. While serving two years in the U.S. Army, Richard married Jean Toth Gery. They lived in Edison, N.J. while he worked at Public Service Gas and Electric and he attended evening classes at Rutgers University.
In 1968, Richard, Jean and their two children, Gary and Sharon, embarked on the ultimate road trip when they drove to California and settled in Merced where Richard was hired as a Loan Officer at Guarantee Savings. He was promoted to Regional Vice President and Branch Manager in the Modesto office where he moved with his family in 1972. He started and lead the Mortgage Lenders Association in Modesto. In 1981, he purchased the Cutlery World store in Vintage Faire Mall, where he loved interacting with all the people he came in contact with. Following Jean's passing in 1987, he sold the store and returned to the industry he knew well and became a Construction Loan Manager for Capital Pacific Mortgage in Modesto. While there, he met and married the second love of his life, Darlene in 1989, sharing both their families and making wonderful memories together. He later took a job as a Lender Representative for Fidelity National Title until his retirement in 2004.
Richard was a modest and humble man and was once referred to as a "Renaissance Man" in a Modesto Bee story. He taught Savings and Loan classes, was a guest speaker at Modesto Junior College, past president of the American Heart Association
, as well as Homewood Village Association. He was an active member of St. Joseph's Church in Modesto for 48 years, where he was chairman of the Annual Parish Festival for 9 years, served as Parish Council President, and lectured for 25 years. Richard authored two books of poetry and could often be found giving presentations at schools, churches, and service clubs where he would read his poems and tell the stories behind them.
Richard was an ardent sports fan and enjoyed Oakland Athletics baseball and San Francisco 49er football. Richard was to have been signed as a pitcher by the Detroit Tigers when the U.S. Army came calling and later had a tryout with his beloved New York Yankees. In retirement, Richard not only loved spending time with his family, but was often seen on the ballfield playing shortstop in Stanislaus Senior Softball, travelling to tournaments and enjoying the company of his fellow ballplayers and was inducted into their Hall of Fame.
Richard is preceded in death by his first wife, Jean, mother, father, and sister Evelyn Nagy. Recently, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Darlene. Survived by sister Diane Adams (Jeff), brother John Gery (Pat), children Gary Gery (Lora), Sharon Loredo (Daniel), step-children Doreen Merritt (Kurt), Portia Pisano, Deena Reinhard (Chris) and Charla Morse (Bryan Redding). He also leaves his adoring grandchildren, Matthew and Michael Gery, Tiffani and Kirsten Merritt, Taylyr Ferdinand and Riley Johnson, great grandson Jamison Jones.
Richard loved Our Lord, life, people and was devoted to the family he loved and always had a good story or two to tell. Richard had many friends and his selfless nature touched many. He will be forever loved and missed.
There will be an open viewing on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 2 pm to 4 pm at Salas Brothers, 419 Scenic Drive, Modesto. Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be a private funeral mass at St Joseph Church in Modesto with burial to follow. It is the family's desire to hold a Celebration of Life for Richard at a future date. We are forever grateful to all his caregivers and Hospice community. Donations in his memory can be made to Bristol Hospice in Modesto as well as the American Heart Association
.