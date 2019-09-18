Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Gonzales. View Sign Service Information Deegan Funeral Chapel 1441 San Joaquin St Escalon , CA 95320 (209)-838-7321 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Escalon Sportsman's Club Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Anthony Gonzales

Feb. 21, 1946 - Sept. 6, 2019

Richard "Dick" Gonzales, a lifelong resident of Escalon, peacefully entered into Heaven on September 6th, 2019 at the age of 73. He was born in Escalon on February 21st, 1946 to Marion & Tony Gonzales, who precede him in death.

Dick enjoyed his childhood in Escalon and graduated from Escalon High School in 1963. He was drafted into the US

During his retirement years, Dick enjoyed many hobbies. He loved taking road trips with his best friends Ned, Manuel and Lloyd and attending his 5th Battalion / 7th Cavalry Army reunions with his daughter. He lived for fishing trips with his son and enjoyed hearing about his hunting and fishing adventures. Dick frequented football and baseball games at Escalon High School, where he befriended many of the students and parents, and could be found every Tuesday night at Marcela's and Mr. T's with his cousin, John. He also loved spoiling his grand-dogs and beloved cat, Patches, who miss him dearly.

Dick is survived by his children Rich (Jamie) Gonzales of Escalon, Roxanna "Punkie" Gonzales of Escalon; Grandchildren Chloe Gonzales of Manteca, Elise Gonzales of Escalon, Brodey Mauk of Escalon, Kylie (Zac) Gann of French Camp, Dawson Royster of Manteca; and Great Grandson Owen Wayne Gann of French Camp. He is also survived by his sister, Vickie Mello (Bob Schulz) of Escalon and nephews Rick (Crystal) Mello of Ripon, Brian (Tana) Belger of Kingston, WA and Vernon Belger of Escalon. Dick leaves behind many beloved cousins, great nieces and nephews, childhood friends and Army brothers.

Deegan Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Gonzales Family. A Memorial and Celebration of Life will be held September 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Escalon Sportsman's Club.

Always in our hearts; Beloved Dad, Papa, Brother, Uncle & Friend

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith"

2 Timothy 4:7-8 (NIV)

www.cvobituaries.com



