Richard Michael Guerra

Sept 16, 1950 - Apr 27, 2019

Richard Michael Guerra, of Los Banos, California, born on September 16, 1950 in Blythe, California, passed away at age 68 on April 27, 2019 in Valparaiso, Indiana. He was an Importer and Exporter in the Agriculture Industry. Richard is survived by his sons, Colby and Anrae; daughters, Richell and Anne-Marie; and grandchildren, Julia and Mila. He also leaves behind his greatly loved companion and dog, Chacho. He loved fishing and travel. Per Richards final wishes his Cremains will be spread in Yosemite National Park, anyone wishing to express their condolences may do so at the Yosemite Chapel where he has been entered into their Book of Memories in honor of his life and love of the outdoors.



