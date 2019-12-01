Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Hatch. View Sign Service Information Franklin & Downs Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 1050 McHenry Avenue Modesto , CA 95350 (209)-529-5723 Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Richard C. Hatch

Mar 4, 1934 - Nov 21, 2019

Dick was born in Penn Yan, New York. He attended Penn Yan Academy, where he played basketball and baseball, graduating in 1952. He later graduated from the University of Buffalo in 1956 and University of Buffalo Medical School in 1961. He interned at St. Luke's Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio from 1961-1962.

Dick was in the Army stationed at Fort Gordon, Georgia, where he served as an officer in preventative medicine from 1962-1964. From 1964-1966, Dick was a Resident Physician at Scenic General Hospital in Modesto, California, where he met the love of his life, Noella Emond. They were married in 1966. Dick joined Husband Medical Group and later Orangeburg Medical Group in Modesto as a family doctor and practiced medicine from 1966-1992. He also served as Chairman of the Board of Governors at Modesto City Hospital in 1986.

After retiring in 1992, Dick and Noella traveled extensively, visiting many European countries, China, Japan, Africa, Australia, New Zealand and South America. When not traveling, they divided their time between Modesto and Montreal, where they had a second home on the Ottawa River.

Dick loved baseball, basketball and football, and spent many hours enjoying his favorite teams either in the stadium or watching them in his den.

Dick was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 47 years and his parents, Dr. Glenn and Beatrice Hatch. He is survived by his nephew Pierre Curtice (Pam), his niece Mimi Ladine, her son Bret Ladine, and Bret's fiancee Jacklyn Cantu, who all faithfully watched over Dick's care in his last years. He is also survived by his sister Bette Love and her husband David of Tully, New York and his brother Peter Hatch and wife Lois of North Liberty, Iowa, along with many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Cremation services through Franklin & Downs. A private memorial to be scheduled at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery on his behalf.

Remembrances may be made to: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I Street, Modesto, CA 95354, or the University of Buffalo, 503 Capen Hall, Buffalo, NY 14260.

www.cvobituaries.com



Dr. Richard C. HatchMar 4, 1934 - Nov 21, 2019Dick was born in Penn Yan, New York. He attended Penn Yan Academy, where he played basketball and baseball, graduating in 1952. He later graduated from the University of Buffalo in 1956 and University of Buffalo Medical School in 1961. He interned at St. Luke's Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio from 1961-1962.Dick was in the Army stationed at Fort Gordon, Georgia, where he served as an officer in preventative medicine from 1962-1964. From 1964-1966, Dick was a Resident Physician at Scenic General Hospital in Modesto, California, where he met the love of his life, Noella Emond. They were married in 1966. Dick joined Husband Medical Group and later Orangeburg Medical Group in Modesto as a family doctor and practiced medicine from 1966-1992. He also served as Chairman of the Board of Governors at Modesto City Hospital in 1986.After retiring in 1992, Dick and Noella traveled extensively, visiting many European countries, China, Japan, Africa, Australia, New Zealand and South America. When not traveling, they divided their time between Modesto and Montreal, where they had a second home on the Ottawa River.Dick loved baseball, basketball and football, and spent many hours enjoying his favorite teams either in the stadium or watching them in his den.Dick was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 47 years and his parents, Dr. Glenn and Beatrice Hatch. He is survived by his nephew Pierre Curtice (Pam), his niece Mimi Ladine, her son Bret Ladine, and Bret's fiancee Jacklyn Cantu, who all faithfully watched over Dick's care in his last years. He is also survived by his sister Bette Love and her husband David of Tully, New York and his brother Peter Hatch and wife Lois of North Liberty, Iowa, along with many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.Cremation services through Franklin & Downs. A private memorial to be scheduled at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery on his behalf.Remembrances may be made to: Gallo Center for the Arts, 1000 I Street, Modesto, CA 95354, or the University of Buffalo, 503 Capen Hall, Buffalo, NY 14260. Published in the Modesto Bee on Dec. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Modesto Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close