Richard Keith Morgan Jr. M.D.Nov 23, 1951 - Nov 6, 2020Richard Keith Morgan Jr. M.D. passed away in his home on November 6th, surrounded by loved ones, after an extended battle with cancer. Richard was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan on November 23, 1951 to Richard Keith Morgan M.D. and Chris Morgan. He lived for several years in Littleton, Colorado before moving to Hillsborough, California in 1967. His early years were spent in Littleton, Colorado, where he swam competitively from the age of 6 to 14, learned to play golf, ice skate and ski. He was the only boy in a family of six sisters and was once quoted as saying: "I have six sisters and one brother and the brother is me".He received thirteen years of Jesuit education starting with two years at Regis HS in Denver, two years at Saint Ignatius HS in San Francisco, the University of San Francisco with a BS degree in Biology and one year of graduate work in molecular biology, and Creighton University Medical School in Omaha Nebraska. He did his Internal Medicine internship and residency at UCSF campus in Fresno. He was Chief Medical Resident at Valley Medical Center and the VA Medical Center in Fresno in 1981. He was Board Certified in Internal Medicine. He was married to his devoted wife Janie Stahr in York, Nebraska on May 21st 1978, the day after graduating from Medical School.He was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Chris Morgan. He is survived by his wife Janie (Stahr), daughter Amy Morgan, son Matthew Morgan, six sisters, MJ Derkash (Robert), Barb Kollenkark (Rick), Bernie Abbott, Kathy Morgan, Cindy Neeb (Tom), Ann Arnke, two aunts, Carol Elliott and Patty Morgan, and many cousins (over 70 first cousins).Richard practiced Internal Medicine at McHenry Medical Group in Modesto from 1982 to 2003. He served on many committees at Doctors Medical Center (DMC), including being Internal Medicine Department Chief, Quality Assurance Committee Chief, Infection Control member, Board of Governors member. He became a Certified Medical Director in Long-Term Care and moved his practice to California Rehab Center (later Kindred Hospital) in 2003, where he cared for short-term post-hospitalized patients. He became a Hospitalist at Doctors Medical Center and occasionally worked weekends at the Hospice House in Hughson. He finished his medical career at the VA Clinic in French Camp working with our veterans. He also became the medical director of the VA clinic. He retired from his medical practice in June of 2017.He was a long-time member at Del Rio Country Club where he enjoyed playing golf, usually with the same group over the last 35 years. The golf group travelled to Spyglass for their twice a year golf competition for some great camaraderie and dining and occasionally some good golf. He was a member of the Seniors Golf Group at Del Rio. He loved the ocean, swimming, body surfing, fishing, was a skier, and loved to travel and visit family. He had just taken up learning to play the piano since his retirement. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and served as an officer for many years, including Grand Knight. He helped organize drives to raise money for wheelchairs to be shipped all over the world and fund raisers to help the intellectually challenged (usually Howard Training Center). He was very active in the Catholic Church. He was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Parish (OLF) in Modesto since 1982. At OLF he served on the school board, Parish council, Finance council, and Long-term planning committees and was a Eucharistic minister and lector. He also served as a school board member at Central Catholic HS. He loved to laugh and socialize with friends and family and he was very competitive in all his endeavors.Visitation will take place from 4:00pm – 6:00pm on November 11th at Deegan Funeral Home in Ripon with a Prayer Vigil to follow. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Church on November 12th at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's memory to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 505 W. Granger Ave, Modesto, Ca 95350.