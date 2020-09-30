Richard "Dick" LampkinSept. 1941 ~ Sept. 2020Dick was born in Van Nuys, CA on September 21st 1941 to William and Helen Lampkin and passed away a day before his 79th birthday at home with his dog Buddy by his side. Dick attended Pierce College in Woodland Hills, CA where he studied Animal Husbandry. It was there that he tried his hand at bull riding but soon realized it would not turn into a long career. In the early 60s he found his true passion in team roping and competed in Jackpots and California Rodeos. After moving to Turlock in 1965 he began his career as a carpenter. He shortly became an independent contractor and owned and operated Dick Lampkin Construction, specialized in hot mop shower pans. He retired at the age of 65 due to his developing multiple sclerosis. Dick was also proud to be a lifetime member of the Turlock Horseman's Club. He leaves behind his children Shannon (David) Rowan and Eric Clayton Roberson; sister Margaret Ann Robertson; grandchildren William Clayton Roberson, Paige Rowan, Sydney Rowan and Michael Rowan. Viewing will be held at Allen Mortuary on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 1:00-3:00p.m. Interment will be held at Glenhaven Memorial Park in Sylmar, CA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Dick's memory to Turlock Horseman's Club. Please share your memories at