Richard Thomas Lang

July 1, 1931 - Mar 25, 2019

Richard Thomas Lang, 87, peacefully passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 at Pacifica Senior Living in Modesto, CA. Richard was born on July 1, 1931 in Modesto, California to August and Bessie Lang. Richard graduated from Modesto High School and Modesto Junior College. He retired after a successful career as the Stanislaus County Purchasing Agent. Richard and his wife, Elizabeth were happily married for 69 yrs.

Richard is survived by his wife, Elizabeth E. Lang and his children, William R. (Vera) Lang, Richard K. (Sylvaine) Lang, Deborah L (Thomas) Woodward, and sister Mary L. Simms. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Richard is pre-deceased by his father, August F. Lang, mother, Bessie Harriet Samways Lang, 2 sisters, and daughter, Kimberly A. Lang.

Besides spending time with his family and friends, Richard had a passion for skiing, fishing, hunting, and traveling. He was always ready and willing to help family and friends when needed.

Richard had a deep love for his family and will be deeply missed by his family.

Gravesite services will be privately held.

1050 McHenry Avenue

Modesto , CA 95350

