Richard Lynel Dudley
Aug 24, 1933 – May 2, 2019
Richard Lynel Dudley, 85, died Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 7:30 am in Newman.
He was born on August 24, 1933 in Wapanucka, Oklahoma to Marvin and Dora Dudley. He married Andrea R. Dudley on July 12th, 1957 in Delano California and raised 4 children. Together they moved to Newman in 1960, where he worked for the Newman-Crows Landing Unified School District for 28 years. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, enjoyed throwing horseshoes, playing poker, and observing live horse races. His favorite past time was attending his grandchildren's sporting events and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his sons, Rick (Annette) Dudley, Donald (Gail) Dudley and Mitch (Diane) Dudley; daughter, Charlene (Bill Murillo) Soares; 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Andrea R. Dudley.
A Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, May 11th at Hillview Funeral Chapel, 1258 R Street Newman, CA.
Published in the Modesto Bee on May 8, 2019