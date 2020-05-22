Richard McCarthyApr 16, 1955 - May 9, 2020Richard John McCarthy, age 65, beloved husband of Claire (Branco) McCarthy, passed away May 9, 2020 in his hometown of Modesto, California. Richard grew up on a farm outside of Modesto, and after attending Westport Elementary School and Modesto & Beyer High Schools, he attended Modesto Junior College and earned a certification in off-set printing. Shortly after graduation from MJC, Richard worked in several printing jobs, but for most of his adult life he helped on the farm and helped his mother with signs for her real estate business. Richard enjoyed working on his car in his spare time, and in the last few years kept his mind and hand exercised with coloring and arts & crafts at the Windsor Post-Acute Healthcare Center of Modesto.Richard met the love of his life, Claire Branco, at MJC, and they were married in May of 1981. They enjoyed visiting friends and going out to eat around town. Richard was predeceased by his parents, John & Ruth McCarthy, grandparents, and many loving aunts and uncles. He will be sadly missed by his wife, Claire, and her siblings Cheryl Haupt-Miller (Cal) of Modesto, CA; Bob Branco (Tina) of South Thomaston, ME; his brother Daniel McCarthy of Sparks, NV; his sisters Karen Stiff (Jan) of Hanford, CA; Susan Stewart (Steve) of San Luis Obispo, CA; and Joan Winner (Bill) of Unionville, CT; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.Due to current healthcare circumstances, a memorial celebration of life will be held sometime this fall. Donations in Richard's memory may be made to Cerebral Palsy Foundation.