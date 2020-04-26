Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard McCombs. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard L. McCombs

AKA: Rick McCombs

September 22, 1959 - April 17, 2020

Rick was born September 22, 1959 in La Mesa, California to Richard L. McCombs and Bonnie M. McCombs. He was a healthy happy child who loved the outdoors, especially water activities, and acquired a love for motorcycles very early.

Rick moved to Modesto prior to starting school as his Father returned to join family business. Rick attended Hart Ransom school where he developed his skills for baseball. He attended Burbank Elementary, Mark Twain Jr. High and graduated in 1977 from Modesto High School where he excelled in Swimming and Water Polo. During these years Rick's greatest love was the times he spent at his grandparent's farm in Escalon where he and his brother Mike and cousins Cindy and Diane grew up together, spending time as much as possible chasing cows or picking berries or whatever seemed like fun. This is where he learned to hunt game with his Grandpa and it became one of favorite pastimes for years. He just loved the outdoors!

Rick began working at the age of 16 as a busboy in a local restaurant, but after graduation he worked for a local nursery as a landscaper. After that he began work in the construction field, gradually working toward applying for his contractor's license. He continued to play softball and hunt.

However, one July evening, his life changed in the blink of an eyelid as he was involved in a collision while riding his motorcycle. He suffered a closed head brain injury that kept him in a coma for 3 months plus. He spent 6 months at Doctors Medical Center, hovering between life and death, until he finally was able to try to recover from the loss of speech, ambulation, and use of his arms. He was finally able to come home in December, but still limited in his cognitive abilities. But Rick was always a strong willed person and he began therapies to regain his abilities. He did Hippotherapy, went to Modesto Junior College for physical training and computer science classes to retrain his brain. For hours he would workout on a treadmill, lift weights and gradually he became able to walk with a walker and then a quad cane. He spoke well and began to be more independent, managing his own accounts and life. During those years he enjoyed camping in the Delta in our motorhome with friends and family. Probably his greatest fun was being able to go to The Sandwich Shop on Friday nights to enjoy a beer and friendship. He enjoyed going to the SF Giants baseball games and was known to all as "Number 1 Giant Fan". He was a faithful Oakland Raider fan no matter how they were doing. So, although, he had not been able to meet all his goals, he was a wellrounded person who enjoyed life.

Sadly, in August of 2016, Rick suffered a major stroke that robbed him of independence that he had worked so hard to attain. He couldn't talk, swallow, or control his bodily functions. After a short time in a special hospital he was weaned off a ventilator and deemed ready for lower care provision. However, the setting was not to favorable and he ended up in acute hospital for 2 weeks with double pneumonia. At this point we brought Rick home and began a complicated journey of Home Health Care. With 24/7 care, we were able to learn and provide care on our own He made limited progress and could use a message board to communicate his needs. So, for 3 plus years we were blessed to have him with as he exercised and tried to do things on his own. We like to think he had comfort at home with family. Sadly, on April 5, 2020 he became very ill and had to be hospitalized. It was determined that he had stage 4 cancer from which he did not recover. We did bring him home on Hospice on April 10th as we knew in our hearts that was what he wanted-to pass onto God and Heaven from his own bed in his own house where he had resided for 52 years. So, on April 11, he did just that on his terms, his way.

Rick as preceded in death by his father Richard L. McCombs and his grandparents. He is survived by his mother Bonnie M. Tabor and his brother Michael A. McCombs and his family, his stepsister Kathy Baker and her family and stepbrother Lewis Rodney Tabor. He is also survived by many uncles, cousins, and dear friends.

The family would like to thank the following: Franklin and Downs for their gracious services; Optimal Hospice for their care and guidance; the nurses at Doctors Medical Center on 3 South for their angelic care of Rick and his family during his last days; care providers over the last 3 years, Elizabeth Wambui and Adam Beebe who loved Rick like family; his loving cousin Cindy Brown who held him close to her heart in his final moments; and special thanks to Richard Heck, MD who cared for Rick after his stroke and made time to see him at home and at the end saw to his comfort level as he passed.

Some time we will have a celebration of Rick's life after the constraints of today's world is behind us

Donations in his memory may be made to St. Luke's Ministries, 1700 McHenry Village Way, Modesto, Ca. 95350, Optimal Hospice Care, 1101 Sylvan Ave. Suite B-10, Modesto, Ca. 95350, or Native Daughters of the Golden West Home/Voss Garden, 555 Baker Street, San Francisco CA. 94117-1405.

www.cvobituaries.com





