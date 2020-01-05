Richard Edwin McDonald
Sep 27, 1956 – Dec 31, 2019
Richard Edwin McDonald passed away on December 31, 2019 in Modesto, CA at the age of 63. Richard was born on September 27, 1956 in Oakland, CA to loving parents Edwin and Charlesle McDonald. Richard was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved everyone and was always willing to lend a helping hand. For 23 years Richard worked hard as a truck driver. More than anything though, he enjoyed spending his time with his family, especially his grandchildren and Gloria - who was his best friend, soulmate, and wife.
Richard is survived by his devoted wife of 39 years, Gloria, his children; Chris McDonald of Modesto, and Nicole Fells of Oakdale, and his grandchildren; Kali, Lucky, Chance, Bailee, Liliana, Jordan, and Christopher. He is also survived by his brother, David McDonald and his sister, Susan Murphy. Richard was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Michael McDonald.
Franklin & Downs is honored to be serving the McDonald family. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Franklin & Downs McHenry Chapel, 1050 McHenry Ave, Modesto, CA from 4:00pm until 7:00pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Franklin & Downs Funeral Home McHenry Chapel beginning at 10:00am. A Graveside Service will follow at Ceres Memorial Park, 1801 E Whitmore Ave, Ceres, CA.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 5, 2020