Richard (Dick) J. McElligottJan. 22, 1930 - June 10, 2020Dick was 90 years old at the time of his passing in Spokane, WA. He was born in Portland, OR to Richard and Hazel. Dick spent most of his life in Sacramento and San Diego. He was married to Rose Ann for over 50 years. Together they had five children. Dick is preceded in death by his wife and two sons, Richard and Dan. He has three daughters, Patricia Brents (Joe), Spokane, WA, Sandra Hodge (Ken) and Debbi Perry (Bruce) both of Modesto, CA. He also has a brother, George Davis, Mena, AR. He has ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.Dick had a 35 yr. career in insurance. He started his career with Farmer's Insurance and also worked for the State of CA. He also worked for the counties of Honolulu, Riverside, San Diego and Stanislaus were he retired as Risk Manager. He taught Rick Management at Santa Ana College and had his Risk Management Programs published in Business and Risk Management magazines.Dick loved to travel and surf. He took all his children on two cruises. He always has a funny story to tell. He had a full life and will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege to know him.A memorial service will be held on July 11, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Calvary Luteran Church, 547 Rose Ave, Modesto