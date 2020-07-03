1/1
Richard (Dick) McElligott
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard (Dick) J. McElligott
Jan. 22, 1930 - June 10, 2020
Dick was 90 years old at the time of his passing in Spokane, WA. He was born in Portland, OR to Richard and Hazel. Dick spent most of his life in Sacramento and San Diego. He was married to Rose Ann for over 50 years. Together they had five children. Dick is preceded in death by his wife and two sons, Richard and Dan. He has three daughters, Patricia Brents (Joe), Spokane, WA, Sandra Hodge (Ken) and Debbi Perry (Bruce) both of Modesto, CA. He also has a brother, George Davis, Mena, AR. He has ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Dick had a 35 yr. career in insurance. He started his career with Farmer's Insurance and also worked for the State of CA. He also worked for the counties of Honolulu, Riverside, San Diego and Stanislaus were he retired as Risk Manager. He taught Rick Management at Santa Ana College and had his Risk Management Programs published in Business and Risk Management magazines.
Dick loved to travel and surf. He took all his children on two cruises. He always has a funny story to tell. He had a full life and will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege to know him.
A memorial service will be held on July 11, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Calvary Luteran Church, 547 Rose Ave, Modesto
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Modesto Bee on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Calvary Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved