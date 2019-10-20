Richard (Ricky) Moon
November 4, 1961 – October 8, 2019
Richard, age 57, passed away on October 8, 2019. He was born on November 4, 1961 to Craig "Butch" and Susan Moon in Oakland.
Richard grew up in Patterson where he graduated High School and continued lifelong friendships with many. He never married, always stating "His three girls were all the women he needed in his life."
He was a skilled machinist, mechanical genius, and a definite MacGyver. He could make just about anything out of metal. Growing up he enjoyed riding dirt bikes and making the best memories possible. He had a passion for helping his father with his many cars, and joining him for classic car shows. He was a devoted father, who dedicated his life (including giving up many of his toys) to his daughters.
He had a bright and energetic personality and was known for his ability to make everyone he met smile. He touched many lives with his generosity and passion for life.
Richard is preceded in death by his father, Craig "Butch" Moon.
Richard is survived by his daughters, Samantha, Stephanie and Melanie; brothers, Craig and Jay; mother, Susan; four grandchildren and many cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, October 26th at New Hope Church located in Patterson.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in the Modesto Bee on Oct. 20, 2019