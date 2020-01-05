RICHARD W. NEER
MAR 25, 1928 - DEC 26, 2019
RICHARD NEER, age 91, of Modesto passed away while in the arms of his devoted wife of 60 years, Barbara. He worked for the Modesto City Fire Department from 1953 to 1982. He is survived by children, Susan (Brad) Veldstra, Don (Margee) Neer, Carin (Mike) Dykzeul; granddaughters Hannah, Laurie, and Linda. Viewing at Lakewood Funeral Home, Friday, Jan. 10 from Noon to 2 PM. Service, 11 AM, Saturday, Jan. 11, Modesto First United Methodist Church, 850 16th Street.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 5, 2020