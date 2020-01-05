Richard Neer (1928 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Richard was a gentle giant of a man with a smile that..."
    - Susan Williams
Service Information
Lakewood Memorial Park
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA
95326
(209)-883-4465
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Lakewood Memorial Park
900 Santa Fe Ave
Hughson, CA 95326
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Modesto First United Methodist Church
850 16th Street
Obituary
RICHARD W. NEER
MAR 25, 1928 - DEC 26, 2019
RICHARD NEER, age 91, of Modesto passed away while in the arms of his devoted wife of 60 years, Barbara. He worked for the Modesto City Fire Department from 1953 to 1982. He is survived by children, Susan (Brad) Veldstra, Don (Margee) Neer, Carin (Mike) Dykzeul; granddaughters Hannah, Laurie, and Linda. Viewing at Lakewood Funeral Home, Friday, Jan. 10 from Noon to 2 PM. Service, 11 AM, Saturday, Jan. 11, Modesto First United Methodist Church, 850 16th Street.
Published in the Modesto Bee on Jan. 5, 2020
