Richard Novo
1936 - 2020
Richard G. Novo
Sep. 27, 1936 - Apr. 13, 2020
Richard G. Novo, of Turlock, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13th in Modesto. He was 83 years old.
Richard was born in Turlock to George and Genevieve Novo. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Patrick Novo and his son, Marvin Novo. Richard is survived by his wife, Patsy (Wear) Novo; children, Richard (Renee) Novo, David Novo, Karen (Jerry) Thompson and Kevin (Summer) Sterling; nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his sister and brother-in-law, Vivian and Jim Johnson and brother, Michael Novo.
Richard had a full life with several careers. He retired as a Deputy Sheriff with Stanislaus County. Richard and Patsy enjoyed their life together with lots of activities, including riding his motorcycle, RV camping trips, traveling and gardening; and for the last 23 years volunteering with the Loyal Order of Moose fraternity. Richard was a very kind and compassionate man with a strong work ethic. He loved his family and friends and loved to tell stories of his adventures. He will be dearly missed.
Due to current restrictions, a private interment will be held at Turlock Memorial Park, with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date when restrictions are lifted.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Modesto Bee on May 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
425 North Soderquist Road
Turlock, CA 95381
(209) 632-9111
