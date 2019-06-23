Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard (Dick) Peabody. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard (Dick) Peabody

May 26, 1936 -

June 19, 2019

Richard (Dick) Peabody, 83 died June 19th, following a short illness in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lindsay who was lovingly known as Cacha. Dick leaves his wife of 63 years Mickey, his son Rick, his daughter Celeste and her husband Bob, three grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Born and raised in Fresno where he met Mickey and her large family who soon became his own. Together they decided to move to Oakdale in 1965 where Dick went to work for Oakdale Electric.

From 1965 to 1998 Dick was always a union man who became known for his expertise and reputation as an inherent decent man whose strong work ethic kept him a loyal member of IBEW LU #684.

Dick was dedicated to Mickey, the kids and his job, however, what he was built for and what his true passion was that of an outdoorsman. Hunting and fishing in Wyoming, Colorado and Mexico or wherever he found a mountain range, a river, pond, lake or an ocean.

Richard (Dick) Peabody was a handsome man and a good man with old fashion values. He was unaware of these qualities that came naturally to him. He was always strong and fit which enabled him to teach others how to paddle, to navigate, to wade, to camp, to stalk and to cast. Dick will be missed by his large and extended family. He requested no services. Donations made to Community Hospice in his memory.

Published in the Modesto Bee on June 23, 2019

